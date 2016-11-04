Illegal tobacco costs firm K90m

BRITISH American Tobacco (BAT) says more than K90 million in revenue is being lost to illegal tobacco sales.

Head of External Affairs George Panao said the company expected this amount to rise further following the tax increase on tobacco products announced in the 2017 national budget, as more people look for “cheaper and illegal products” on the black market.

Panao said while it was the Government’s discretion to raise revenue through tax, it should also note that an increase would adversely affect the market the company operated in and the amount of tax collected by the Government.

“While BAT PNG acknowledges it is the Government’s duty to raise revenue each year for the country, and it is the Government’s prerogative to set taxes as a means of raising revenue, the tobacco industry was hit with two ad hoc excise increases – 15 per cent in January 2012 and 10 per cent in December 2012,” he said. These measures were counterproductive and resulted in illicit tobacco (sale) growing from less than 10 per cent in 2012 to almost 30 per cent currently,” Panao said.

“Similarly, the 15 per cent ad hoc imposed in this current budget would further fuel the tobacco black market as smokers will seek out alternative illicit products.

“The Government loses around K90 million a year in foregone revenue to the black market.”

