Illegal trading increases

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

PARENTS in Western are reportedly buying ammunition smuggled through the PNG-Australian border to re-sell to raise money for school fees, acting South Fly police commander Inspector Soiwa Ricker says.

Ricker said parents had no choice but to pay for bullets smuggled to the South Fly villages near the Torres Strait Islands of Boigu and Saibai.

“Bullets are being smuggled over from the Torres Strait Islands and traded for drugs,” Ricker said.

“One of these bullets is then sold for between K30 and K50 to villagers to hunt deer, wallabies and pigs.”

Ricker said the meat was sold in the market to pay for children’s school fees.

He said most of the villagers were illegally in possession of firearms and bullets.

“We know that those guns and bullets in the possession of the villagers are illegal because bullets and firearms are not sold in Daru,” he said.

“Yet wild life is killed with firearms and sold in Daru market and other small government stations in the district.

“We cannot do much, as we are under staffed and under-resourced to police the border.

“We want our leaders to start economic impact projects like oil palm for the villagers to start generating income to sustain their household needs and avoid such illegal activities.”

Ricker said marijuana was being cultivated on a large scale in the villages.

“Marijuana used to be brought down from the Highlands. But now the villagers are planting it,” he said.

“Drugs from the Highlands are now being traded for ammunition and high-powered rifles from Australia.”

He also said human smuggling was going on in the South Fly area.

“Foreigners are coming across the PNG-Indonesian border to go across the PNG-Australia border to Torres Strait,” Ricker said.

“Foreigners are also coming from Port Moresby to Daru to go over to the Torres Strait.

“We only attend to the ones that are reported to us and arrest them.”

