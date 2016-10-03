Illegal workers increase: Report

A UNITED Nations report on crime and drugs notes that there has been an increase in illegal workers on mining and logging sites in the country.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report highlighted that the illegal workers tend to be exploited and subjected to forced labour due to debt bondage schemes, fake promises of certain jobs.

Their human rights are violated in areas of health, safety and overall protection. The report also highlighted four major types of transnational organised crime in the Pacific:

Drug and precursor trafficking; trafficking of persons and smuggling of migrants;

environment crimes (fishery crime and other wildlife trafficking and illegal logging and timber trafficking); and small arms trafficking.

The report warned that these illicit activities posed immense challenges to the region.

There are strong indications that the Pacific Island countries are increasingly being targeted by transnational organised crime groups.

“These crimes have detrimental impacts on communities, sustainable economic development and regional security,” it said.

“Significant gaps in data and information, as well as broad-based understanding, related to transnational crime among the Pacific Island countries hinder the development of effective and evidence-based responses.”

The report recommended the ratification of key international legal instruments and alignment of national legislation and building capacity for trade security and border management.

The Papua New Guinea Government had legislated the Criminal Code (Amendment) Act 2013, which criminalised the acts of trafficking of persons and human smuggling in line with international standards.