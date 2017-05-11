I’m ready to deliver: Kansol

By ELIAS LARI

RETURNING officers in national elections are those who are qualified to deliver a free, fair and a safe election.

Like Tambul-Nebilyer Returning Officer Philip Kansol, their task is to ensure voters are provided the opportunity to elect a leaders of their choice.

Their added responsibility is to ensure their electorate or district is free of trouble and violence.

In a volatile country such as PNG, where emotions can run high and corruption is widespread, the job can be extremely difficult and stressful.

Kansol is one four returning officers in Western Highlands ready to take on the task to deliver a peaceful, free and fair election.

Kansol is doing his best to provide the materials and staff to carry out their duties and meet the deadlines.

The electorate has many remote areas and shares borders with Chimbu, Enga and Southern Highlands. It requires detailed planning and organisation.

The electorate has two local level governments – Mt Giluwe and Nebilyer. Some areas in the two LLGs do not have good roads.

But Kansol said he was capable of delivering the election results on time.

His experience as assistant returning officer in the electorate in 2012 has put him in a good stead this year.

He said there were candidates contesting the seat but the power was with the people.

“This is one of the crucial moments for the nation. I will use the power delegated to me by the Electoral Commission to make sure I deliver the best results to the people,” he said.

“Let us not disturb the process. We have to make sure peace is maintained. And I’m appealing to the people to act and think as the law-abiding citizens of the nation.”

Kansol said in 2012, there were no disputed returns from the electorate. He is targetting a similar result.

Kansol, 45, comes from Kiripia in the Lower Kagul area of the Tambul-Nebilyer electorate.

He is from the Sipaka tribe, residing at the foot of Mt Giluwe.

Kansol is married with six children and works at the Tambul-Nebilyer district office as a treasury officer.

Like this: Like Loading...