Imbonggu ballot paper mix-up delays count

By PETER WARI

A MIX-UP in ballot papers found in the boxes for the regional and open seats in Imbonggu, Southern Highlands, is holding up counting while officials sort out the matter.

Some ballot papers for the regional seat were found in the open seat boxes and some votes for the regional seat were found in the open seat boxes.

Counting for Nipa-Kutubu, Imbonggu, Kagua-Erave and Mendi-Munihu, and the regional seat began yesterday.

Counting for Ialibu-Pangia started on Sunday.

Scrutineers for Imbonggu questioned returning officer Nelson Yamba over the mix-up which delayed counting for the district.

Alice Nasu, a lawyer from the Solicitor-General’s Office, advised the scrutineers and counting officials that the ballot papers would be regarded as informal. “If we try to collect the entire ballot papers found inside the wrong ballot boxes and give them back to the respective ballot boxes, it will consume time,” she said.

“Counting officials will fly here and there and create chaos.

“Therefore, they must be regarded as informal.”

Scrutineers and counting officials agreed that there would be strict checks done today.

