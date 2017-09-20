Imbonggu development authority board members sworn in

BOARD members of the Imbonggu District Development Authority in Southern Highlands were sworn in last Friday at the Walume district office.

Imbonggu MP and Minister for Higher Education, Research Science and Technology Pila Niningi witnessed the swearing-in ceremony conducted by Mendi district court magistrate Raymond Tukundu.

Niningi was also sworn in as the DDA board chairman and Paias Ruk as chief executive officer.

Other members are women and youth representative Flora Embais, business representative Jerry Yaka, church representative Jacob Wangua and district finance manager Tobias Wira.

The ceremony was held in public.

“The past swearing-in of the DDA members did not take place in public but in hotel rooms and secret locations. He said that the district office at Walume is deserted and are rundown because there are no public servants.

“We will be stationed here and make sure we revive the district office and ensure service delivery reaches the people.”

Niningi urged public servants to do what was expected of them instead of being told what to do.

“You guys are experts in your filed and I want you to help to make sure government plans and visions are carried out,” he told them.

