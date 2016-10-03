Imbonggu students receive fee payments

THE Imbonggu District Development Authority (IDDA) in Southern Highlands has started paying the second batch of tuition fees for its students studying in tertiary institutions PNG-wide.

Last Saturday, Imbonggu MP Francis Awesa presented the first payment of K111,000 for 91 students studying at the University of Goroka (UOG) in Eastern Highlands.

Awesa said he would deliver the payments for students at the University of Technology in Lae and the University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby this week.

He said fees for Imbonggu students attending teachers colleges, technical training institutions and other learning places would be paid in the coming weeks.

“We (Imbonggu) do not have the mineral, oil and gas resources like other districts and provinces. We don’t have much coffee too,” he said when handing over the cheque for UOG students.

“Our potential is in human resources and that is why I’m strongly advocating and investing in the education of our children.”

Awesa also undertook to increase the money allocated for subsidy assistance next year so that more students from Imbonggu would benefit.

He said the initiative received overwhelming acceptance and support throughout Imbonggu districts and was for all students from the district, irrespective of political, tribal and other groupings.

A total of K475,000 is to be paid in the second batch, for 362 students attending educational institutions in PNG and 20 attending abroad.

