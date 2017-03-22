Imbonggu students receive funding

IMBONGGU MP Francis Awesa has allocated K384,000 to help pay for the tuition fees for 192 students from the district studying at the University of PNG.

It will cover their tuition fees and other administration costs.

School fee coordinator James Hun said it was the second year Awesa had allocated funds for students from the electorate.

“Previously, he had been paying school fees for students privately as a businessman. But now as politician, he has extended his support to everyone in the Imbonggu electorate,” he said.

Hun said it was the highest number of students assisted so far.

Science foundation student Jerry Alan from Tugiri village told The National that it was a huge relief for his family.

“Our parents have been working very hard to raise our school fees to study at the university. The gesture from the local member is greatly appreciated,” he said.

