Immigration officer summoned in election-petition case

By DAPHNE WANI

Acting chief Immigration officer Solomon Kantha has been summoned by the National Court to give evidence in an election-petition case.

Kantha will appear to give evidence regarding the citizenship of West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel in court on a date yet to be set.

The order was issued by Justice Collin Makail in court yesterday.

The petitioner, Chris Lagiso, asked the court through his lawyer to have orders for Kantha to appear in court to give evidence.

Lagiso filed the petition on four instances of bribery allegations against Muthuvel, two instances of undue influence, errors and omissions and a statutory breach of the Constitution.

Lagiso said he would call 15 witnesses.

A lawyer representing the Electoral Commission told the court that it would call at least 10 witnesses and the governor would call three.

The petition is set to return to court on Nov 10 for a pre-trial conference and listing for the date of hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...