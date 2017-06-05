Immunisation coverage low

Reports by HELEN TARAWA

IMMUNISATION coverage nationwide is low and if the trend continues, experts predict that an outbreak of diseases and infections for children in the next two years, Deputy Health Secretary (National Health Plan and Corporate Services) Elva Lionel says.

Lionel who was an observer at the Southern region National Economic Fiscal Commission workshop last week told The National that from presentations of provinces and the immunisation coverage, the indicators were quite low.

“We had a meeting with the technical team who presented the data which showed that generally the immunisation coverage was low right throughout the country.

“For Southern region only two provinces were above our national levels-Milne Bay and National Capital District – but the rest of them were below so that’s a concern.

“In Momase all the provinces had below national level coverage so it was not a good indication of our head immunity and the kind of coverage where we were doing.

“Some experts from World Health Origination (WHO) and others from overseas as well have predicted that if we continue on that level, in two years’ time we will have an outbreak.

“That is a concern so when they were making presentations and I saw the data they put up it was not good for us, they need to step up on that.

“They have a whole host of issues, financial support is one, the funding that they get for the patrols was not getting there on time and staff is also another issues.

“I just want to mention that this sort of trend going on is not good for the country,” Lionel said.

She said the immunisation coverage level required by WHO was 80 per cent but most of the provinces were showing about 60 per cent coverage.

Lionel explained that the immunisation coverage was for children especially under one year old.

“There are all sorts of indications, some of them tell us the number of patrols they carry out but the immunisation coverage is what we want to know, what’s going and what their real issues are.

“Our health indicators are not improving so we need to do more on health so priorities at the provincial level are paramount,” Lionel said.

She said some parts of Southern region were difficult with low coverage levels due mainly to leadership and management issues.

Like this: Like Loading...