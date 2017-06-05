Immunisation successful health intervention

IMMUNISATION is considered one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions in the world.

In fact, immunisations prevent two to three million deaths around the world every year from diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and measles.

Yet, almost 22 million infants worldwide are still missing out on basic vaccines. We found out last week from Deputy Health Secretary Elva Lionel that the immunisation coverage in PNG is low. And if the trend continues, it is predicted that there will be an outbreak of disease and infection for children in the next two years.

Lionel, an observer at the Southern region National Economic Fiscal Commission workshop last week in Alotau, says presentations by provinces and the immunisation coverage show that the indicators are quite low.

For the Southern region, only two provinces are above our national levels – Milne Bay and NCD – but the rest of them were below.

In Momase, all the provinces have below national level coverage.

The immunisation coverage level required by WHO is 80 per cent but most of the provinces show about 60 per cent coverage.

PNG currently has less than 75 per cent of immunisation coverage. Having a low immunisation coverage rate means a high percentage of children are not protected against preventable diseases such as measles, pneumonia, Tuberculosis, whooping cough, hepatitis B, diphtheria and meningitis.

This is definitely not good news.

Information out of the PNG Unicef office says hundreds of children and women in PNG miss out on the life-saving immunisation because they live in remote areas. That has led to a dramatic decrease in deaths of children under five from vaccine-preventable diseases. According to PNG’s annual report on child morbidity in 2015, 41.4 per cent of the 16,278 total hospital admissions, are vaccine-preventable diseases. Of the 1,247 child deaths, 46 per cent are from vaccine preventable diseases.

The report covers data on child admissions and outcomes in 2015 from the 14 provincial hospitals.

Unicef PNG representative Olushola Ismail says combating vaccine preventable diseases remains a major challenge for PNG, citing inaccessibility, weak infrastructures and cold chain systems, funding, poverty and social inequities that all contribute to low immunisation coverage.

PNG joined the global community last month to celebrate World Immunisation Week. That event is set aside for countries to reflect on their immunisation programmes, celebrate achievements and intensify immunisation campaigns if needed. We noticed that celebrations marking that world event here was low-key.

Lionel says PNG has no cause to celebrate because it has a very low coverage rate. It needs to work extra hard to improve the situation for the sake of its children. This is the truth, sad it may seem, that everyone needs to think about.

Everyone must continue working hard so that the country reaches the point that we feel comfortable and justified that we can celebrate.

The wheels for change in immunisation must turn in the right direction and accelerate speed to get the coverage gap to reach the 95 per cent or even 100 per cent.

That is a huge task.

Statistics show that one child in every 13 born in PNG die before the age of five – which is higher than any other country in the Pacific region.

These deaths can easily be prevented with readily available vaccines.

The biggest challenge causing low immunisation coverage is that many children in PNG do not get vaccinated for some reason.

For example, in 2016 out of under one year children targeted population of 256, 406 about 100,000 were not fully vaccinated with all the doses of vaccines currently available in the country.

And about 50,000 children did not receive any of the vaccines at all.

This places PNG at a risk of disease outbreaks if immediate actions are not in place to get these left-out children vaccinated.

Health experts are now calling for everyone, including parents to help ensure their children are immunised with vaccines that are freely being given in government-run health facilities.

