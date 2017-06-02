Impasse aside, Kami faction set on provincial 7s

By ISAAC LIRI

DESPITE the current impasse in rugby union at the national level, the Steven Kami-led faction supported by the majority of provincial unions are willing to ensure their plans flourish this year.

“We may have an impasse at the national level but we don’t have an impasse at the provincial level,” Kami said. He said their plans this year were focused around 7s after the Pukpuks and Palais impressive performances at the Hong Kong 7s last April.

Kami said they have secured a sponsor for regional 7s tournaments around the country and they would make an announcement in the coming weeks after dates were confirmed.

“We are looking at probably five tournaments and we’ve secured a sponsor and a commitment to spend K100,000 on these tournaments,” Kami said.

He said it is important for them to have these tournaments as they plan to take part in the 7s World Cup next year in San Francisco, USA.

Kami said PNG would need to qualify for the Hong Kong 7s again in October.

“In order for us to qualify (for Hong Kong) we have to continue on with our domestic 7s games.

“We want to do the tournaments as a lead up to pick our team,” he said.

Kami said his group would be would advertise for two new coaches and individuals to make up a selection panel. Other plans revealed by Kami include finalising of plans for a lodging facility to house representative teams at Bava Park.

“The architect has prepared drawings and once we finalise the plans and get all the necessary approvals, we will push for everything to be completed by the end of this year,” Kami said.

Like this: Like Loading...