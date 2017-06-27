Impersonation suspect held

A MAN has been arrested and charged for allegedly impersonating another person during polling at the Lorengau urban local level government area yesterday, Manus police say.

Thomas Kaleh, 52, from Patlok village in Kari, PNKA LLG, was charged with impersonation.

His arrest followed complaints from scrutineers at Ward Four market polling booth in Lorengau town.

Manus police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu warned voters to be honest by using their correct names and not that of another person.

Like this: Like Loading...