Impersonators arrested

A MAN and a woman have been arrested and charged in East New Britain for allegedly trying to vote for someone else, police said.

The first incident was reported at the polling station at Tokiala plantation, Gazelle, on Monday, said acting provincial police commander Snr Insp Joseph Tabali.

He said a man had tried to vote under the name of a person who had died but whose name was still on the electoral roll. The man was apprehended by security officials and charged with impersonation.

The second incident was reported at Kokopo/Vunamami urban llg where a woman tried to vote under the name of someone who used to live in Kokopo but was now living in Kavieng. She was arrested with a man accompanying her and charged.

