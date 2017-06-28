Implementing industry policies hindered by lack of capacity

IMPLEMENTING legislations and policies in the mining and petroleum sector is a challenge because of the weak capacity and lack of accountability, according to a report.

PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Report 2014 noted that while the government set strong policy and had a relatively robust legislative regime and fiscal control, implementation was challenging due to weak capacity and a lack of accountability, particularly at local level.

The lack of transparency also leaves the way open for corruption.

“The principal laws that regulate mining activities in PNG are the Mining Act 1992, which sets out how mining projects should be administered and regulated, and the Mining (Safety) Act 1977, which stipulates safety requirements on mine sites, provides for investigations and inquiries into mine accidents and establishes a regime for certification of prescribed mining roles,” the report said.

A revised mining act will be presented to the next Parliament.

“It is anticipated this will include regulations for offshore mining, mine closure and rehabilitation, resettlement and geothermal resources and employees. The Mining (Safety) Act is also under review,” it said.

PNG EITI head of national secretariat Lucas Alkan said: “It is only fitting to have such a robust legislative and policy framework for a resource-rich country like ours.”

Matters relating to the environment within mining tenements is governed by the Environment Act 2000.

Like this: Like Loading...