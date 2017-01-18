Importance of roads, bridges stressed

ROADS and bridges are vital to the people in their everyday activities, businessman Timothy Wapa Irinaya says.

Irinaya, from Kagua-Erave, is the former acting general manager of Ramu Nickel mining.

He said the 10km Wapisumi Road connecting the Kagua station to Mendi town in Southern Highlands needed maintenance because a lot of people depended on it.

“These people have been suffering for many years because the road condition is bad and impassable,” Irinaya said.

He vowed to maintain the road himself if the government does not fund its renovation or upgrading.

“It is a very sad thing to see people carrying heavy loads from their village and walking for hours to Kagua station, Wabi market or to Mendi,” Irinaya said.

“How about the sick people, pregnant women and elderly people?

“This is a total disgrace because all MPs are given K10 million each year by the Government and should allocate funding to these areas.”

He said he spent his life in cities and visited his village only once.

Irinaya said he felt bad when he saw people suffering.

MP James Lagea could not be reached for a comment.

