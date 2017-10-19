IT important, PM says

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says there is a rapid change in the information and technology sector which warrants more attention.

O’Neill yesterday appointed Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil as the Communications, Information Technology and Energy Minister.

“Similar to the energy sector, information technology has seen a generational change in the way people communicate,” he said.

“As a developing country, we must step deeper into the digital world and deliver access to better communications for our people.

“The internet, smart phones and more secure platforms for communication are all part of the communications revolution that has been taking place in recent years.

“Papua New Guinea has already seen one of the most rapid uptakes of new digital communications in the world and we must increase penetration into remote areas.

“Through better communications, people around the country have access to information that changes lives.

“Doctors can access the latest techniques to better treat illnesses and injuries.

“Teachers can deliver improved education for their students, and families can stay in touch regardless of distance. Several years ago, Apec committed to achieve village access to the internet as a baseline and we are working to achieve this goal.

“As minister, Sam Basil will make sure there is increased consultation with our partners and global experts, and work through Apec to improve access to improved technologies that can be implemented at the local level.”

Like this: Like Loading...