Importers told to join trade plan

THE PNG Customs Service has encouraged importers to take ownership of the import trusted trader programme (ITTP) due to increased trade and movement in volumes of cargo and people across international and regional borders. Acting assistant commissioner-modernisation William Sapak said that the revised Kyoto Convention encouraged best practices and standards to minimise congestion and delay of cargo at wharf depots.

“The inception of ITTP is not a new method,” he said.

“Instead, the system was there, but never adopted.

“Therefore PNG Customs Service encourages companies to voluntarily join the ITTP to minimise unnecessary administrative and regulatory impediments in cargo clearance.”

Commissioner trade and corporate services James Bire said daily growth in movement of cargo in and out of the country required a collective approach from Government entities and companies.

