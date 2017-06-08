Impose restrictions: Coca-Cola

By MARK HAIHUIE

A SOFT drinks company is calling on the Government to impose restrictions on “parallel” imported products to allow for a level playing field in the domestic manufacturing sector.

Coca-Cola Amatil general manager Somu Bhattacharya said the company had already raised its concern with Government authorities.

“Coca-Cola Amatil is of the view that restrictions should be imposed on these products and has raised this with the relevant Government authorities and peak industrial bodies. A level playing field should be provided to PNG manufacturers. Coca-Cola Amatil is committed to investing in Papua New Guinea and generating employment which contributes to the overall economic growth,” he said.

Bhattacharya said the importation of alternative products affected the beverage market and posed the risk of not meeting set legal requirements.

He said the impact these imports had on the market share were difficult to ascertain because of a lack of retail data.

“There is no doubt that parallel imports impact PNG manufacturing businesses such as Coca-Cola Amatil,” he said.

“In the absence of retail survey audits, it is difficult to quantify the impact on market share. There is also a risk that non-compliant products are in violation of the country’s labelling or food quality laws.”

Like this: Like Loading...