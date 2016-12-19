Impose tough disciplinary penalties

THE recent Police Commissioner’s Conference held in Kimbe, West New Britain, have strongly emphasised on establishing a well-disciplined Police Force in this country.

All top managers of Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary stationing within the perimeters of the four corners of this country including representatives from other line government departments were all in attendance.

They have discussed many important police issues affecting the integrity of the Police Force.

One of the main agendas was the issue of police brutality and its effects on the coffers of the State.

Immediately after the conference ended, the police in Port Moresby have been blamed

|for the death of a PMV bus driver.

This is undermining of directives and commands from the police hierarchy.

It seems that the concept of police brutality is here to stay.

The disciplinary directives and orders issued by senior careered officers to officers actually on the ground manning

law and order are not strictly complied with and given effect to.

The mentality of few undisciplined people becoming police officers who always deem to be above the laws of this country, including international human rights laws are spoiling the good reputation and integrity of the Police Force.

Literally, people have no confidence and hope in the Police Force as it used to be before.

The Police Commissioner and his top management team should find means and ways to put a total stop to this stupid concept known as Police brutality.

The police officers who in pursuit of their employment with the State and acted beyond the boundaries of laws should be automatically dismissed from the Force.

It is time now also to disarm all police officers, allow them to carry copper stick or anything which is not rifle and even forfeit them from riding on vehicles every day which is very expensive to manage given their service to the State is very poor and low quality indeed.

It is not good wasting taxpayer’s money on buying fuels for this rogue police officers to freely drive police vehicles around.

The Police Commissioner should direct all police officers to work under the group theme of “foot patrol” in the city and other centres as well.

The special divisions such as Special Support Division (Mobile Squads) and Taskforces should only be allowed to use motor vehicles. They are very special in nature and they do a lot of risky jobs.

I therefore call on the Police Commissioner and his top management team to impose tough disciplinary penalties on those police officers acting beyond the limits and boundaries of laws of this country.

Such tough actions will set as deterrence where police officers acting within the course of their duties will work within the laws to preserve the integrity of the Police Force and thereby gaining confidence and trust of the people.

Yalo Hexton Kapili

Enga

