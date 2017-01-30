Imposing traffic laws the key: Luke

ROAD Transport Association president and Mapai Transport managing director Jacob Luke has commended the Government for passing the new Road Traffic Authority Bill.

Luke, who owns one of the major trucking firms in the country, said having a law passed in Parliament is one thing but policing and enforcing it is another matter, which the Government should address.

“I believe that if the Government failed to support enforcement of the law, they are setting the new law to fail the people of PNG,” he said.

“Every travelling public can see the vehicles that in no way can comply with the new transport rules, whether that vehicle is a private, passenger or heavy vehicle.

“The transport sector has been slowly cycling down to the lowest common denominator, where anything goes.

“The fact is that a PMV (Public Motor Vehicle) or a heavy vehicle with no lights working at all can continue to pick up passengers and carry loads.

“Transport Minister Malakai Tabar can call on passenger and heavy-service sectors to raise the bar, but what is clear for all to see is that industry sectors are left without regulations. The enforcement departments such as the police are underfunded, leaving them without the ability to attend to incidents in a timely manner.”

Luke said lack of a licence database, rules and training institutions enabled drivers of all types of vehicles just to pay a fee and receive a licence of a class of their choice.

“This lack of any system undermines the safety of anyone being on the road,” he said.

“While some companies have driver training programmes in place, they are outweighed by the many companies.

“The management of the drivers licensing system is the responsibility of the Government.

“The government must take this seriously by ensuring that the RTA has the funding to see these systems corrected and strengthened.”

