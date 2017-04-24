Impounded PMVs to be released on condition

VEHICLES impounded by the Morobe Traffic Registry will only be released if the mechanical defects are fixed, according to Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jnr.

“Owners of these vehicles should arrange for parts and mechanics to come to the Traffic Registry to have them fixed. Defective tail lights, brakes, signals and other mechanical faults should be fixed,” he said.

He said it was normal for vehicle owners to pay the penalty fees and put their vehicles back on the road without properly fixing the defects.

“The Police and Traffic Registry are standing firm to ensure that rules and regulations are complied with. PMV owners will not dictate how we operate here,” he said.

“We want to make Lae roads safe. I will not tolerate interference from any owner of these impounded vehicles.”

Wagambie warned that police had the list of the vehicles locked up.

“Owners of the defective vehicles are demanding the release of their buses at the Traffic Registry but we will not bow down to their demands unless they get their vehicles fixed,” he said.

He said police would continue to remove un-roadworthy vehicles off the roads.

Meanwhile, Lae police will be monitoring activities during the election period to ensure that traffic rules were followed and vehicles were roadworthy.

