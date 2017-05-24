Very impressed with new highway

TRAVELLING in from Marshall Lagoon towards Bautama, what a sight!

The road itself looked as though I was on an overseas highway with no feeling of bumps and bounces.

The lights, the roundabouts, the drainage systems, the bus stops, the footpaths, the pavements and the bridges were all well thought out and constructed.

That is work of some generous engineers within the company – Hebou Constructions.

Please, the people in authority, give them more contractual work.

Finally, the Government, I want to congratulate you for naming the highway, Sir Reuben Taureka Highway, what an honour as he is one of our Central pioneer politician.

Kaiara

Iruiru Melona

