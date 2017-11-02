Improve academic performance

THE division of education in East Sepik must come out of its slumber.

Officers there are complacent and there is lack of commitment.

I am calling on the Governor Allan Bird to revive and resuscitate the poor academic performance in the province.

Aging and low performing personnel in the division should be removed for more proactive and committed young officers.

Inspection standards must be lifted and teachers should be asked to lift their standards at all education levels.

The provincial education board is also full of unnecessary people who lack insight, prudence and wisdom for education in the province. The governor and all East Sepik open MPs must now take a proactive role in our education system or our schools will produce more human capital liabilities.

PS Rutz

