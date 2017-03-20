Improve conditions for medical professionals

IF PNG cannot hire an expat oncologists now then what will happen in the near future?

Is there any plan for the government to send our own men and women to work and train in other countries in such specialist fields under contractual agreements?

They can then come back to serve their people back home after completing their programmes, instead of being lured by money to work in other countries.

The Government and its Department of Health must be aware of the changing times that warrant better pay and working conditions of medical professionals to remain in the public hospital system.

Otherwise, retain local medical practitioners, especially doctors and other specialists who will continue to be a problem for the Health Department and country.

SS

Waigani

