What to improve in regards to city roads

AS per The National Newspaper’s invitation for public comment on Papua New Guinea’s road system (Oct 12), my layman’s comments, especially on NCD roads and its public transport system, are as follows:

City and urban roads:

There should be master plans of new main and arterial road network expansions in accordance to the projected urban, population and economic growth forecasts.

Such would ensure that corresponding urban development expansions including settlements do not encroach on reserved land for future roads network therefore allowing orderly implementation of new main and arterial roads at much reduced costs, lesser traffic disruptions and settlement issues when the time comes. Road and drainage designs:

Sealed road surfaces still wear out prematurely, damaged, pot holed.

Road drainage systems become ineffective, flood and stall engines in smaller cars in some sections of the city roads during every heavy rain causing great disruption to traffic flow or create long and time consuming detours.

At traffic roundabouts, only crawling or creeper plants and flowers should be planted in traffic roundabouts and not plants that impair or block drivers of low sedan type vehicles clear visions of oncoming traffic thus posing risks of traffic accidents. Damage to traffic and street lights:

Drunk drivers that damage/knock down traffic and street lights or power poles etc must be made to pay for such damage, not the taxpayers. More traffic cameras should be installed to catch traffic violations and save lives and public assets. Buses and taxis:

Bus and taxi drivers are becoming more bold in flouting traffic rules, posing ever greater risks to other road users in NCD. The police and Road Transport Authority are still not doing enough to curb these lunatics before they cause fatal road accidents.

City Resident

Korobosea, NCD