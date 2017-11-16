Improve regulatory measures

NCD Governor Powes Parkop recently blamed public transport operators for the inefficient service in the city.

This is a slap in the face for public transport operators who work tirelessly to ensure that the public have easy access to work, school, market, store and so forth.

Public transport operators have been servicing the public, students, and working class for the past 40 years since the 1980s.

Though, there is a population boom in NCD, public transport operators have provided an efficient and effective service to the public.

The only wrong you find with the operators is the overcharging of fares, disobeying traffic rules, conducting unauthorised strikes and negligence of road safety tips.

NCDC has failed miserably in the past 10 years and is now seen inconsistent in enforcing the existing laws to control and regulate public transport in NCD.

NCDC should control the public transport system by improving its regulatory measures and actions rather than taking over and giving it to a few organisations.

Daily PMV Traveller

