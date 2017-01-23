Improved housing remains important: Report

IMPROVED housing remains an important community development priority among mine impacted communities in Western.

Funding portable sawmill projects has been considered a cost-effective option to assist communities to mill their own timber from local forests to build houses.

According to an annual report, the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF), CMCA Trusts has spent more than K4 million on sawmills and chainsaws for the communities over the years. These equipment allowed people to utilise their timber resources to build their houses, as well as pursue income generation opportunities through sale of timber.

In 2015, in the face of ongoing demand for timber, and issues with equipment breakdown, abuse and mismanagement, the OTDF forestry team recommended that an audit be conducted to assess the current status of the investment made in the sawmilling equipment over the five-year period from 2010 to 2014.

The audit aimed to analyse the costs and benefits in terms of development outcomes on the ground for participating communities, highlight key issues and constraints associated with investments in sawmilling equipment and recommend improvements in management of current and future sawmill investments targeted at housing.

A field audit was conducted in the Middle Fly and a desktop review was conducted for the North Fly.

Outcomes of both audits centred on common operational problems such as mechanical breakdowns, spare parts and servicing.

Other issues identified in the field audit included poor management and technical capacity to ensure the community asset is used for its intended purpose.

In the Middle Fly, of the targeted 536 houses to be constructed using the sawmills, just 24 houses (4.5 meet) meet the Trust definition of a complete house.

Only three pieces of sawmilling equipment remain in operation on an ad-hoc basis. Pre-start training in the Middle and North Fly was scheduled in 2015 for the 10 Lucas mills purchased during 2014 and 2015, however only three pre-start courses were conducted, training a total of 36 operators in the North Fly.

In those villages where training occurred, the sawmills have since been put to use and all are now milling timber.

Like this: Like Loading...