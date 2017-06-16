Improved livelihood a priority for Rigo woman

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

VELEPAT Tuaru, who is contesting the Rigo Open seat, is aiming to improve the lives of people there by empowering them to make money through small and medium businesses.

Tuaru, from Hula and a former secondary school teacher and lecturer with a PhD in gender and social justice from the Queensland University, told The National that during her campaigning she did a research and collected data. The results showed that more people wanted an improved standard of living.

“Fifty-one per cent of the people go for livelihood, wanting improved living standards,” she said.

“When the majority of the people in the district want an improved livelihood, then my number one priority will be to empower them to make money for themselves and that is through small and medium enterprises.

“My priority to improve livelihood is that by 2022, I will have developed an economic growth package that will undertake agriculture and fisheries projects and ensure market access, with financial assistance provided at ward level,” she said.

Tuaru said her other priorities included education, health, improved water and electricity supply and infrastructures.

Tuaru is one of the eight women contesting the Rigo Open seat and among 39 candidates chasing the seat held by Ano Pala.

She is contesting under the Papua New Guinea Green Party.

