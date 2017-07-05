Improved method for farmers

AN improved farming method has been introduced recently to Porgera Valley farmers in Enga which is aimed at improving soil fertility for higher vegetable yields.

Porgera Joint Venture (PJV) introduced the method under its food security programme and it would also encourage farmers to re-use their gardening plots all year round.

According to PJV community development senior advisor Regina Toropo, the method not only boosts soil fertility but improves quality and yield of vegetables where the surplus can be sold at local markets.

“The results remain favourable as long as farmers continue to make composts and apply it to their gardens.”

On June 19, community development senior officer Peter Tumun demonstrated the appropriate way to prepare composts for seedlings, nursery beds and garden plots.

Tumun was assisted by PJV village agriculture extension worker Rose-benami Alua.

The session was attended by some members of the Porgera branch of Women in Business (WiB) at the Anawe WiB nursery.

The local WiB group has over 1000 members from 32 affiliated groups within the Porgera district and the Paiela subdistrict.

Alua, a Porgera local, is the champion of the food security programme which started in 2010.]

Her typical day involves a lot of engagements with local farming champions on the many programmes and techniques that PJV introduces.

“I conduct training on how to do compost, seedling nursery, watering, measuring and planting, how to apply fertiliser, and how to harvest and pack the produce,” she said.

Toropo also said PJV trained village agriculture extension workers to work with local farmers.

Participant Melissa Laubu is an active WiB member and participates in agriculture training conducted by PJV.

“I practise at home what they teach us about agriculture. I have a small nursery shelter and I raise my own seedlings. I plant them in my own garden.

“When it’s ready I harvest and sell some of the produce. I earn about K50 for a seedling tray,” Laubu said.

