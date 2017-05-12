Improved system for weather forecasting

THE National Weather Service is now using an improved system for forecasting, assistant director Jimmy Gomoga says.

“We are connected to the global information centre, which is in Tokyo, and all the information comes into our system here,” Gomoga told The National.

He said the systems they are using now are much more improved than the previous years’ and that will improve the warning system.

Gomoga said they are now building a hub at the NWS premises in 7-Mile, Port Moresby, which will include a regional integrated multi-hazards system (Rimes).

“So we are developing very high-resolution weather models and when completed, we will have these high-resolution models running here,” Gomoga said.

He said once the Rimes hub is operational, they will be able to provide high-quality, high-resolution information to PNG and other Pacific countries. Gomoga said work has already started and the hub will be implemented soon.

“I’m actually working with the Rimes scientist in developing this impact-based early warning systems for PNG,” Gomoga said.

He said Rimes headquarters is in Bangkok, Thailand, which was set up after the 2004 tsunami.

“In fact it was built to monitor tsunami but then the director thought that tsunami comes after 15 to 30 years.”

