INA celebrates 40 years in PNG

By MEMO HAUKE

GOOD governance is critical for the public and private sectors, says Paul Barker, the executive director of the Institute of National Affairs (INA).

“If we have good governance, everything else will work, whether it is fiscal, transparency or being truthful and accountable and not misusing public funds.”

The INA celebrated its 40th anniversary yesterday and gave an overview of its role in the country and how it affected, social, political and economical policies in the country.

The INA is an independent public policy think-tank established in 1976 as a not-for-profit institution with rules of association.

It has a council of 14 members and three trustees.

“We are set up by an enthusiastic team of the private sector and some of the bigger private companies that felt that they should make a contribution as a way to discuss policy issues.

“We have a council that includes people from different walks of life including academia, church, business sector and others who are interested,” Barker said.

The INA has two important goals and that is to carry out research and disseminate the results as widely as possible and to be facilitators of positive change on economic and social issues.

“The INA seeks to make a direct impact on the environment in which you operate,” Barker said.

“It does so by providing good and independent policy analysis on the ways in which government can base its decisions and also on the ways the private sector can base its dealings with the government.

