Inaugural Air Niugini Cup marks anniversary of Kokoda campaign

THE inaugural Air Niugini Kokoda Cup was launched in a colourful ceremony last Sunday at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, coinciding with the Queensland Intrust Cup round 12 match between the SP PNG Hunters and Townsville Blackhawks.

The Hunters won 42-4 to claim the inaugural honours.

Six Air Niugini cabin crew in full uniform carried the cup out onto the field and handed it over to the captains of Hunters and Blackhawks to mark the launch of Air Niugini Cup commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Kokoda campaign.

They were accompanied by the airline and PNGRFL officials.

The airline’s acting chief executive officer Marco McConnell said the inaugural Air Niugini Kokoda Cup recognised the airline’s recently-launched Port Moresby to Townsville direct service.

“As an airline, we appreciate and commemorate the importance of Kokoda, its significance — what it means to both PNG and Australia.

“This cup is also in appreciation of the recently-launched service between Port Moresby and Townsville.

“Take advantage of the cup, go out there and support your favourite teams,” McConnell said.

He said the event would be held annually where Air Niugini will give a different name to the cup each year to commemorate important events in the country’s history.

The airlines general manager Dominic Kaumu said the cup strengthened the sister-city relationship between Port Moresby and Townsville and promoted sports tourism.

PNGRFL CEO Reatau Rau thanked Air Niugini for its continuous support towards the Hunters and rugby league in the country.

