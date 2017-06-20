Inaugural petroleum, energy summit a success: Koim

THERE has been a lot of interest from potential clients of PNG’s gas resource following the inaugural petroleum and energy summit early this year, an official says.

Gas projects coordination office director Peter Koim said the summit aimed to market the gas resource the country had, plus the supply from the new LNG projects.

“The reasoning why we brought in the petroleum summit early this year was to ensure that the hydrocarbon sector or the gas sector gets the prominence it needs,” he said.

“From the comments we have been getting, it’s been a great success. We already got the big oil companies here.

“With the PNG LNG project in operation, we got the four major projects on the board right now.”

