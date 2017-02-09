Inaugural summit to draw investment

ONE of the aims of staging the inaugural petroleum and energy summit in PNG is to draw investments and to boost the country’s economy, organising committee chairman Peter Koim says

“The other thing that we are doing this is I think it’s a marketing drive for the economy,” Koim said.

“A single conference in another country makes more money when PNG conferences are held outside of the country.

“Those money should be well spent in our hotels, in the logistic suppliers in country so that we keep that money here.

“So really it is a marketing drive to ensure that our service providers and others make money off these conferences other than taking all our money to other countries.

“Also, some of those big people who attend conferences might want to take some time out to see this beautiful country.”

He said about 90 per cent of the country’s energy sector remain untapped.

Koim said there were areas of the country’s energy sector that needed to be tapped into.

He noted some key objective of organising the summit.

One of the key objectives is to give prominence to the energy sector by bringing this summit to Papua New Guinea.

He noted that preparations of the summit is well underway to be hosted by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

The event has 16 confirmed sponsors and exhibition booths.

