Include Bible study in schools

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says Bible Study should become a subject in schools.

“We are a Christian country and Christianity is part of our lives. It is time we reflect our Christian values and it’s teaching in our education system,” he said.

“I see the Bible as the source of inspiration and discipline. And if it becomes a core subject, every child will be taught, inspired and grow up as a responsible person in our society.

“Today religious instruction classes have fade away in many schools. As a result, many children are lost. This is beginning to hurt the country: Lack of discipline has manifested into social ills in our society.”

Lupari said a person needed to have the attributes of intellectual education, physical education and spiritual education to be successful.

He said the spiritual development aspect was missing in today’s school system.

“We must seriously consider re-introducing it as a core subject, just like Maths, English and Science,” Lupari said.

“If we do, our country will immensely benefit, prosper and be safe. I will work closely with the departments of Education and Community Development to develop this proposal. As soon as it is done, we will seek the endorsement of the Government.”

