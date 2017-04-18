Include locals in project development

THE people of Baimuru and Ihu sub-districts in Gulf want developer Total SA and the State to build

the Papua LNG Project within the area.

This is the same position taken by Governor Havila Kavo and the provincial government.

When Total SA took over the LNG project, it did consult the provincial government or the people until Kavo started expressing his dissatisfaction over certain decisions.

Our position is non-negotiable.

They must meet with the people and explain to us in detail the developments, benefits and other spin-offs of the project. We do not want to be spectators from the resources development in our own land.

The minister for petroleum and energy might have given the go-ahead for the project but certain decisions must involve most of the stakeholders, namely the leaders of the landowners from Baimuru, Ihu, Baimuru LLG, and Ihu LLG.

Representatives from non-governmental organisations, the provincial government and elites from the province must also be involved.

Information relating to development must be communicated far and wide for people at rural level to understand.

We do not want a repeat of what happened in Hela and Southern Highlands where the national government has failed to fulfil many of expectations of the landowners as listed in the agreements.

If the developer and State insist on Caution Bay for the site of the LNG plant, we will object.

The site may be technically sound and cost effective for the Total SA, but it will not be beneficial to the majority of the Gulf landowners.

We agree for the Central processing facility to be built at a site near Purari River, in Baimuru District, and about 360km north-west of Port Moresby.

The people of Gulf have suffered from lack of access to improved basic services delivery and developments over many years.

The LNG project is our golden opportunity to get maximum benefits out of our land and its resources to make improvements in our living standards.

BK Dara

Baimuru

