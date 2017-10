I AM repeating myself once more that the Kumul team, although the best put together to date, is still missing some vital components.

The team is not complete unless Menzie Yere is included.

Brandy Peter needs a call up as well.

He, in my opinion, has been the Hunters’ leading PNG forward all season.

It’s never too late.

There indeed must be time and room for the duo.

Timon Wena

Mt Wilhelm

