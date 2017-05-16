Inconsiderate drivers should stay off roads

ON Sunday (May 14), I was driving home with my family, after picking them up from church and had a near miss with a 15 Seater Toyota Hiace Van belonging to an international agency known as IOM (International Office of Migration I think). DC plate number 1347.

The driver of the van didn’t even consider the traffic to his right, he didn’t even look right. Traffic rules state that drivers need to give way to oncoming traffic on the right.

He didn’t even consider stopping. When he approached the roundabout, he sped straight through. I had to brake hard to avoid a collision.

But the menace driver didn’t even realise this because he was so focused on speeding ahead and trying to get to his destination.

The driver just sped off and was trying to switch lanes at high speed.

I gave chase, so I could tell him to be considerate but he didn’t bother stopping to apologise, he just kept speeding off, with his expatriate passenger. What an inconsiderate and arrogant fool.

Just because you have Diplomatic License Plates (DC Plates) does not mean you can be a road menace and be inconsiderate to other road users.

Always abide by traffic rules, stop, and give way, when you are approaching a roundabout and other intersections.

I hope the Country Manager of the IOM is reading this, including other Diplomatic Missions. You have the privilege of using Diplomatic Plates, but tell your drivers not to abuse that privilege.

Such inconsiderate drivers, not only put lives of other road users at risk, they tarnish the brand of your organisation.

BOP

Port Moresby

