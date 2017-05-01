‘Increase funding’

FUNDING for the agriculture sector must be increased to at least 10 per cent of the national budget to allow it to grow, says Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Ila’ava.

“I believe that agriculture has and will always be the backbone of the country for a long time to come.”

Ila’ava called on voters to pick leaders who had a passion for agriculture.

“It is that time we vote in leaders who will push for the growth of agriculture,” he said.

“Over the last couple of years, we have been getting less than 2 per cent of the budget.

“We really want to transform the agriculture sector. We want at least 10 per cent of the budget.”

Ila’ava, who spent last week in Western Highlands, said the province had so much potential in agriculture.

“I’m very inspired and encouraged because despite the challenges that farmers have, they continue to produce high quality stuff,” he said.

“All they need from us is leadership and direction.”

