Increase scholarship funding, academic tells government

AN academic in Morobe has criticised the provincial government for reducing the funding for its tertiary scholarship programme.

Dr Numuc Kemung of the Martin Luther Seminary in Lae called on the provincial government to increase the Gerson-Solulu scholarship in its budget.

According to the provincial government’s budget which was passed and presented to Finance minister Patrick Pruitch, K4 million was allocated for tertiary scholarship.

Kemung told The National that former Morobe governor Luther Wenge initiated the scholarship in 2004 with K5 million. But this has reduced over the years.

“That is ridiculous because the number of students attending tertiary institutions has increased over the years but the funds have decreased. The slash in funding is a slap on the face of all the parents and sponsors of students attending tertiary institutions,” he said.

He urged the provincial government to allocated more funding to develop its human resources because they are the key to the growth of the province.

“In fact the funding should have gone up to about K10 million after 13 years,” he said.

Kemung said many sponsors and parents of students in remote areas of Morobe would be affected by the cut.

“As an academic I feel hurt and frustrated because our leaders have not shown interest in the welfare of our students. Prices of goods and services have increased and the population has increased but the funding has decreased,” he said.

Meanwhile, Morobe education chairman Andrew Gena acknowledged that the K4 million for school fee assistance would support students.

