Increasing cost of living a worry: Yala

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE future of children should be a worry because of the constant increase in the cost of living today, Dr Charles Yala says.

Dr Yala, the National Research Institute director, said it was easy to increase the prices of goods and services but it was hard to reduce them.

Yala said while everyone was feeling the effect of the high cost of living, the impact was not shared equally.

“Those who have a high income live happily with rising prices but is not true for the medium to low-income earners who suffer from the rise in the cost of goods and services,” he said.

Yala was a guest speaker at the Kopkop College during its cultural day last week.

He urged the students to take advantage of little opportunities that came their way.

College director Leon Buskens told the students that culture connected people to where they came from.

He urged them to value their culture and to acknowledge those who had worked hard for the nation’s independence.

Related