This is indeed a great win for the Hunters

I refer to your back page yesterday.

This is indeed a great win.

But … it is not the first time Michael Marum (as a coach) has won in Cairns!

Marum coached the Agmark Gurias side that flogged the Northern Pride at Cairns in February 2013.

Both Wartovo Puara Jnr and Ase Boas played in this win.

The Gurias win over this leading QRL Cup side went a long way to stimulating the Hunter’s gaining entry to the Q-CUP IN 2014.

I note that the Papua New Guinea supporters well outnumbered the Pride supporters.

This was the same in 2013.

The Pride management told me that they had never had such a crowd!

Papa Guria

