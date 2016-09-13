Independence Day fever boosts meri blouse sale

By MEMO HAUKE

WOMEN vendors are gearing up for a boost in the sale of meri blouses and other products during the Independence Day celebrations this week.

At the Boroko craft market in Port Moresby, women vendors had been preparing since last month. They have been displaying Papua New Guinea colours on clothes on sale there.

Business partners Agnes Paul and Serah Pete from Western Highlands are looking forward to selling their PNG-colour meri blouses.

Paul said they could make four to five meri blouses in a day. In a week, they make about K500 to K600 on meri blouses alone.

“We try as much to implement new ideas to make our meri blouses different from others. We add some other designs to it,” Paul said.

She said only women liked PNG-colour clothes.

“We did try to make button PNG-coloured shirts for men but we did not get customers. They only buy for souvenir if they are travelling to other places and mostly prefer Pacific-coloured shirts,” she said.

