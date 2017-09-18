Independence Day opens door for extra business

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A WOMAN used the Independence Day celebrations to sell cultural artefacts to raise money for her rent.

Albina Kumasan, from Yangoru in East Sepik, is one of the women renting booths in the Women in Business trade centre at Waigani, Port Moresby.

She sells traditional artefacts, bilums, jewellery and imported beauty products.

She said she usually kept an eye on new opportunities to make extra money to help her business.

“When I do not operate at my booth on weekends, I visit hotels and lodges and even businesshouses to promote or sell my products,” she said.

Kumasan said she sometimes made more than K500 or even K1000.

She said her biggest expense was the rent.

“When I make this extra money, it helped me to pay for the rents without disturbingthe profits of my business,” she said.

“The monthly rentals that we pay to the Women in Business trade centre at Waigani is expensive.”

Kumasan said that sometimes she did not make enough money to cover her rent.

