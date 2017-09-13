Independence fever boosts profits for youths

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A GROUP of unemployed youths in Lae is making some fast cash by selling flags around the city for the Independence Day anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

The group’s spokesman Kaspar Aizue from Eastern Highlands said there were more than 100 people selling flags at different locations in the city.

The youngest is a 10-year-old boy and the oldest is in his 50s.

“We buy the provincial flags and the PNG flag from the Chinese shops and resell them on the streets,” Aizue said.

“The small flags cost K1 and the bigger flags cost K20.

“We sell flags at Eriku, Main Market, Two-Mile, Town and Kamkumung.

“We sell the flags and make small money to buy food and meet our other needs to survive in the city.”

Aizue said the demand for flags was high.

He said the Chinese shops in the city had stocks of flags.

