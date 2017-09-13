Independence a time of unity

When it comes to Independence Day celebrations, we tend to camouflage our national identity – the national flag – with our provincial flags. This shows that we are not united as a people. I believe that during the first flag-raising ceremony in 1975, there was unity all across the country and all you could see was a sea of red, black and gold – no other colours.

We should do the same this Independence Day and fly only the national flag and wear only our national colours.

Our identity is unique.

Let us be patriotic and serve our country’s best interest.



PNG Em mi ya

Like this: Like Loading...