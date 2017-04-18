Indian envoy presents ambulance to district

PRIME Minister and Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill has thanked the Government of India for its ongoing commitment to development and advancing rural healthcare in PNG.

O’Neill expressed his appreciation after India’s High Commissioner Nagendra Kumar Saxena, presented an ambulance to the Ialibu-Pangia district.

“We are receiving support from India in districts around the country and this is part of the ongoing commitment to healthcare development,” O’Neill said.

“This ambulance will save lives in Southern Highlands and our people thank the high commissioner for his work to enhance rural healthcare.

“This is part of the support from India that we are seeing around the nation.”

O’Neill said India’s engagement has been enhanced following the visit to Papua New Guinea by the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, last year, and O’Neill’s meetings with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015.

“India is also providing support including skills development programmes in areas where they have global expertise such as information technology, agriculture, and human resource management,” he said.

“More than 600 Papua New Guineans are increasing their skills through development programmes and this is delivering real benefits for our people.

“I congratulate officials in Ialibu-Pangia for their work to secure this ambulance for the district, and I urge district authorities around the nation to make representation through the Government to foreign partners where they have a need for support.”

