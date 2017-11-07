Indian K2.36 million assistance a boost for schools

INDIA has given to Papua New Guinea a grant worth around $US750,000 (K2.36 million) comprising mostly computers and office equipment for schools.

Indian High Commissioner Nagendra Kumar Saxena handed over computers and office equipment yesterday to the Department of Foreign Affairs for schools in Milne Bay and Western Highlands.

Textbooks are for secondary schools in West New Britain in disciplines such as accounting, English, physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics.

There was a provision of $US100,000 (K314,000) for the solar electrification of a community centre in Ialibu-Pangia, Southern Highlands.

“India is constantly looking to further our historical and deep friendly relations through cooperation in augmenting human resource development in PNG, collaborating agricultural research, cooperation in health and information technology,” he said.

He said India was committed to establishing a centre of excellence in information technology at the University of PNG.

He said India had donated anti-retroviral drugs for HIV/AIDS patients, costing about $US13 million (K40 million) last year.

