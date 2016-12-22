Indon firm to partner PNG DataCo

INDONESIA’S Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) has agreed to develop a partnership with the PNG DataCo Limited.

DataCo is the wholesale telecommunication provider in Papua New Guinea.

A landing party agreement was signed on Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia. Telin will provide the cable landing facility for PNG DataCo in Jayapura, Indonesia.

Telin will provide landing station facility for submarine cable system owned by PNG DataCo which connects Vanimo and Jayapura.

However, Telin will bring traffic from PNG DataCo using Telikom group’s global submarine cable system networks around the world.

Telin chief marketing officer Budi Satria Dharma Purba said: “We are pleased to collaborate with PNG DataCo and bring the solution for their connectivity through the strategic collaboration with PNG DataCo, a State-owned domestic and international wholesale telecommunications provider in PNG. This partnership not only offering a global network extension but creating opportunity for both companies to grow our business together in the future.

DataCo managing director Paul Komboi said: “We are very excited to be associated with and partnering with Telin. The signing will allow us to land our cable in Jayapura. And through Telin and its international network, we can have the opportunity to work together.”

Like this: Like Loading...